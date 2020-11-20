STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Save the date: Get free Netflix for these two days in India, without subscription

Last month, the OTT streaming company announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend.

Published: 20th November 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days. (YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced to make its platform free for the December 5-6 weekend in India.

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries and reality shows for two days, starting from 12 midnight on December 5.

Last month, the OTT streaming company announced plans to give its users in India access to free streaming for a weekend.

"We think that giving away everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service and how it works," Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said during the company's earnings call.

"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It's why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend of free Netflix," the company said in a statement.

To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest, sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password, and start streaming - no credit or debit card or payment needed.

"Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition - so, no one else can use the same login information to stream," said -Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

Content streaming giant Netflix last month admitted that it has much work to do in countries like India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Netflix Free
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp