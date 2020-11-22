STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date for December 4

The official page of Warner Bros India shared a video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film, announcing the release date on Twitter.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in 'Tenet'.

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in 'Tenet'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller "Tenet" is set to be released in India on December 4. "Tenet" was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

The official page of Warner Bros India shared a video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film, announcing the release date on Twitter. "The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project," Kapadia said.

The 63-year-old actor features in "Tenet" along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019.

Kapadia said the film will be best enjoyed on the big screen thanks to its visual scale and grandeur. "The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen. So see you all on December 4, only in cinemas," she added.

"Tenet" is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk". The film saw a staggered release worldwide wherever the cinemas started to open in August.

