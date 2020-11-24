STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' bags best drama series honour at International Emmy Awards 2020

Actor Shefali Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, whose character on "Delhi Crime" was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gangrape within 72 hours.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Crime

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix's India Original series "Delhi Crime", helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, has bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines, the series deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road.

Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later.

Mehta, in his acceptance speech during the virtual ceremony on Monday, dedicated the honour to all the women who not just endure violence that men inflict on them, "but are also tasked to solve the problem."

Actor Shefali Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, whose character on "Delhi Crime" was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gangrape within 72 hours.

The show, released in 2019, received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of a horrific crime that shook the entire nation.

Performances by its ensemble cast, including Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang were particularly appreciated.

Hussain took to Twitter and congratulated the entire team for the win.

"Delhi Crime wins the Emmy International Awards for Best Drama.

Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations," he tweeted.

Two other Emmy nominations from India included Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots" and Arjun Mathur for his role in drama "Made in Heaven" in the best comedy and actor categories respectively.

Both couldn't register wins.

While "Four More Shots", created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, lost to Brazil's "Ninguem ta Olhando" (Nobody's Looking), Mathur lost to 13-year-old Billy Barratt for his role in UK's "Responsible Child".

"Responsible Child" also bagged the best TV Movie / Mini-Series award.

Directed by Nick Holt, the movie follows the story of a 12-year-old boy and his experience of the UK legal system that puts him on trial for murder.

Glenda Jackson, 84, bagged the best actress award for her role in "Elizabeth is Missing".

"For Sama" won the best documentary award.

The film is narrated and directed by Waad Al-Kateab along with Edward Watts.

"For Sama" focuses on Al-Kateab's journey as a journalist and rebel in the Syrian uprising.

The Non-English Language US Primetime Program category saw a tie, with "20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards" and "La Reina del Sur" season two bagging the honour.

The Short Form Series award was bagged by "#martyisdead" from Czech Republic while "Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds" from Australia took home the award in Non-Scripted Entertainment category.

Brazil's "Orphans of a Nation" won the top honour in Telenovela category.

Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "McMafia" won the best drama series award at the International Emmy Awards.

Actor Richard Kind hosted the ceremony from New York.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netfix Delhi crime Delhi crime emmy award
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp