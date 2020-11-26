Aml Ameen to direct and star in Boxing Day

By Express News Service

I May Destroy You and The Maze Runner actor Aml Ameen has commenced production on his directorial debut feature, Boxing Day, a UK based Christmas romantic comedy in which he’ll also star.

Joining him in the cast are How to Get Away with Murder actor Aja Naomi King, Leigh-Anne Pinnock of the British girl group Little Mix, and Golden Globe and BAFTA-winner Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies).

Ameen and Bruce Purnelln have cowritten the screenplay, which is inspired by the diary of Ameen’s life.

The film, which is being billed as the first UK holiday film featuring an all-black cast, follows Melvin (Ameen), a British author living in America who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée Lisa (King) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world her fiancé has left behind.

The BFI and Film4 are financing the project with Warner Bros. Pictures in charge of the distribution.

Ameen and Purnell are producing through for their new label Studio113 with Matthew G. Zamias, Damian Jones of DJ Films.