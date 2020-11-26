STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Isabella Gomez to lead HBO Max's 'Head of the Class' reboot

Hollywood actress Isabella Gomez will be headlining the upcoming reboot of popular 1980s ABC sitcom 'Head of the Class'.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Isabella Gomez

Hollywood actress Isabella Gomez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Isabella Gomez will be headlining the upcoming reboot of popular 1980s ABC sitcom "Head of the Class".

The multi-camera comedy pilot hails from streamer HBO Max, reported Deadline.

The original series, created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, ran from 1986 to 1991 on ABC.

It was about a group of gifted students in the Individualised Honours Program (IHP) at the fictional Millard Fillmore High School in Manhattan, and their history teacher Charlie Moore.

The reboot has been written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, who will also serve as showrunners.

The new take revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge -- a first-time teacher, Alicia Adams (Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Gomez is best known for starring as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix original series "One Day at a Time".

She has also appeared in shows such as "Modern Family" and "Matador".

"Head of the Class" will be produced by Doozer Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Pocha and Cochen will executive produce alongside Bill Lawrence and and Jeff Ingold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Head of the Class Isabella Gomez HBO Max
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp