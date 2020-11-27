STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

It's a really meditative project: Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in new film

Titled "Spencer", the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals.

Published: 27th November 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kristen Stewart (L) and Princess Diana (R)

Actor Kristen Stewart (L) and Princess Diana (R) (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, who is set to play Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain's upcoming biopic, believes the film is a poetic internal imagining of the UK royal's story.

Titled "Spencer", the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals.

Stewart, who most recently featured opposite Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season", discussed the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's a really meditative project. There are so many perspectives of her and of her story...it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people," the 30-year-old actor said.

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalised imagining of maybe the heaviest three days' time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family.

I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalised story," she added.

In a separate interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Stewart said she was really young when Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

"It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young. Everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get everything right ...what is fact in relation to personal experience," she added.

Larrain, whose directorial credits include critically-acclaimed films such as "Jackie", "Neruda" and "Ema", will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame.

He will also produce the film with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kristen Stewart Princess Diana
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp