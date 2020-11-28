STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon pulls plug on thriller series 'Utopia' after one season

A still from 'Utopia'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has pulled the plug on conspiracy thriller series "Utopia" after just one season.

An adaptation of the 2013 British drama of the same name, the show hailed from "Gone Girl" author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn, reported Variety.

The show featured John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson.

It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 25 to lukewarm reviews.

"Utopia" was about a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organisation after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel.

Within the comic's pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

The series also featured Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon 'Wanna' Walton and Christopher Denham.

It was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

