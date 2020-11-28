STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I recommended another actor for my part in Tenet, says Dimple Kapadia

In this brief conversation, Dimple Kapadia talks about her Hollywood experience, why she was hesitant about auditioning for this film and of course, working with Christopher Nolan.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dimple Kapadia has done her first Hollywood film in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Dimple Kapadia has done her first Hollywood film in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

At 63, after many ebbs and troughs in a striking film career, after the transition from actor to star and now to actor again, Dimple Kapadia has done her first Hollywood film in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. 

She plays an arms dealer called Priya, who at one point, tells the main character (John David Washington) that there is more than one protagonist in this film, referring to herself. 

In this brief conversation, the actor talks about her Hollywood experience, why she was hesitant about auditioning for this film and of course, working with Nolan.

After all these years, it must have seemed strange to have to audition for a role.

(Laughs) Yes. It was a two-page monologue. The truth is, I tried every trick out there not to do this. I don’t do auditions generally and didn’t want to—not even for Tenet. At my age, you begin to ask what you are going to get now, doing a Hollywood film. My agent was insistent though and wouldn’t take no for an answer. In fact, I even recommended another actor for this part. But eventually, I did the audition once I ran out of excuses. Everyone must have thought I was nuts.

Is it fair to say that the allure of Hollywood is lost on you?

Not at all. Nolan is every actor’s dream, damn it! I guess I was concerned about my own shortcomings. I was not sure if I could belong in a film like this. That’s what it was. I had a lot of nervous energy even after I was signed for this film. It’s definitely a dream come true to have featured in a Christopher Nolan film.

I understand that the full script of the film wasn’t shared with the cast, including Michael Caine. Have you seen the film?

Yes, I have.

Can I ask if you feel like you understood all of it?

(Laughs) Though I have read the script a few times and now, have watched the film, I guess I will have to watch it at least two more times to get it fully. I think that’s because he has packed in so much into this film. The more you watch, the deeper you can wade into it.

Your character, Priya, is an arms dealer who doesn’t emote much and remains careful about what she says. 

I read my character’s part in the script many times. The idea was for me to put myself in Priya’s shoes as much as possible. As I am not a trained actor, I rely a lot on my instincts. So, it was important for me to understand how Nolan saw this character. Once I got that, it was just a matter of following his vision. Quite surprisingly, I found the lines to be straightforward for me, even though Priya is a woman who speaks about topics like nuclear energy I don’t know the ABCD of. I also admired the commitment of the crew. I have a two-line voiceover in this film, and while they could have simply dubbed it, they insisted on shooting it. I found that to be an advertisement of intent.

While stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have featured in Hollywood films, it is heartwarming that character artistes like yourself, Shabana and Adil Hussain are being recognised by Western filmmakers. Do you think it’s done for the relatability with Indian audiences or is it a sign that they have taken note of the acting talent here?

I think Shabana was the first to go there in a big way. She was the one to get them looking towards us. The world has changed a lot over the past decade and that means that Hollywood is now more aware of talent across the world. I think people like me featuring in their cinema is a consequence of that.

Do you have a favourite in Nolan’s filmography?

The Prestige! I love it the most. It transported me into another world.

Looking back, what will you always remember this Tenet experience for?

I will have so much to remember, you know? (Pauses) But there was this moment during shooting. I was a bit nervous, and Nolan was standing next to me. He must have realised that I was feeling quite shaken up, because he suddenly extended his hand for me to hold. I am grateful that he did that. How could he have known what I was feeling?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Christopher Nolan Dimple Kapadia Tenet
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp