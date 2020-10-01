Barry Jenkins directs The Lion King follow-up

By Express News Service

Oscar award-winning director Barry Jenkins, who is known for helming Moonlight, will be directing The Lion King 2.The 1994 animated musical drama was lauded for its making and emotional content. A live-action remake of the film was made last year by Disney and also turned out to be a hit. The new follow-up is expected to touch upon the origin story of Mufasa, while touching upon the lives of other major characters.

Barry Jenkins also directed the 2018 film adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk. Jeff Nathanson who penned the script of the 2019 blockbuster remake is working on writing the sequel.

Barry Jenkins’ latest project was his adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning fiction, The Underground Railroad.Barry Jenkins has also been roped in to direct, the biopic of dancer Alvin Ailey. The news was confirmed by Barry Jenkins in his official Twitter handle.