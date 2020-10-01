STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camila Cabello shuts down rumors about her breakup with Shawn Mendes

Fans suspected the pair split because the usually affectionate couple haven't been spotted publicly in recent months.

Published: 01st October 2020

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello accept the award for best collaboration for 'Senorita' at the MTV Video Music Awards on 26 August 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has addressed rumors that she and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes have broken up.

According to Page Six, the 23-year-old former Fifth Harmony singer Cabello , took to Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend on his upcoming project, 'Wonder,' posting a clip of the album's trailer to her page while praising her "love" for his artistic vision, making it clear that the pair are still together.

She began,"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

The 22-year-old singer Mendes responded to the love note by commenting on heart emojis on the post.

Fans suspected the pair split because the usually affectionate couple haven't been spotted publicly in recent months.

In March, the couple was photographed strolling hand in hand and sharing a kiss during a low-key outing.

The 'Senorita' singers were first linked in summer 2019.

