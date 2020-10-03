STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein faces six new forcible sexual assault counts in Los Angeles

The new charges include an incident between September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year-long prison term on rape charges. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six new forcible sexual assault counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday (local time).

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein was charged with six additional forcible sexual assault counts involving two victims stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago, according to authorities.

The new charges include an incident between September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

The sex crime case previously filed against Weinstein was amended to add three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, meaning the disgraced movie mogul now faces a total of four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein, who is currently in prison in New York after being convicted of multiple sex crimes there -- also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

"I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward. The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case," said District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein was originally charged by the Los Angeles DA in January with sexually assaulting two women during alleged separate incidents in 2013. Then that complaint was amended in April to add a charge that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

Los Angeles prosecutors are seeking temporary custody of Weinstein from New York, with an extradition hearing set for December 11 in Buffalo, according to authorities.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein sexual assault
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp