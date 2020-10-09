Allison Williams, Blumhouse reunite for horror thriller

By Express News Service

Get Out-fame Allison Williams is joining hands with studio Blumhouse once again for upcoming horror thriller M3GAN. Akela Cooper wrote the script, based on a story by Aquaman filmmaker James Wan and Gerard Johnstone will direct the film. The project will be produced by Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Williams will be playing the role of Gemma, an intelligent roboticist at a toy company. She employs artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s companion and a parent’s friend.