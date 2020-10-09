STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBC joins hands with Prince William for climate crisis series

BBC is working with Our Planet producer Silverback Films on a five-part climate crisis series that will mark the launch of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Prince William (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Deadline reported that Silverback’s Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet (tentative title) will feature Prince William, scientists, environmentalists, and wildlife experts showing us exactly how planet Earth can be brought back from the brink. 

Earthshot awards will be broadcasted by BBC as well.Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet is produced by Jonnie Hughes.Moore told Deadline, “The time to act is now, and Earthshot Prize will reinvigorate the scientists and environmentalists working tirelessly to find solutions to what is a global environmental emergency.”

