STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mank to release on Netflix in December

David Fincher’s upcoming Herman J Mankiewicz biopic, Mank, is set to be released on Netflix on December 4.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

David Fincher’s upcoming Herman J Mankiewicz biopic, Mank, is set to be released on Netflix on December 4.The black-and-white film, featuring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the title role, will head to the digital platform a month after it starts playing in select theatres.

The film centres around Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, and his battles with director and its star Orson Welles over screenplay credit for the 1941 cinematic masterpiece. Mank is based on the script by Fincher’s father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

The Souvenir star Tom Burke plays Welles, with Amanda Seyfried starring as yesteryear actor Marion Davis, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz’s secretary Rita Alexander and Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz.

Considered to be one of the best films of all time, Citizen Kane managed to win just one Academy Award, which was for the best original screenplay.This would be Fincher’s first feature directorial since 2014’s Gone Girl. Fincher will back the film alongside producing partner Cean Chaffin and Douglas Urbanski.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mank netflix
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp