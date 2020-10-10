Reed Morano to direct 'The Memory Police' adaptation

By Express News Service

The Handmaid’s Tale filmmaker Reed Morano will be teaming up with writer, producer and director Charlie Kaufman for a film adaptation of the Japanese novel The Memory Police.

First released in Japan in 1994, The Memory Police, was recently translated into English, is set in a dystopian Japanese island that’s controlled by ‘Memory Police’. The island’s population are affected by an unknown force that makes them forget things.

When some of them recollect those memories, the Memory Police remove the inhabitants from the island. According to Deadline, Kaufman will write the screenplay while Morano will be directing and producing the film that will be made by Amazon Studios.

Morano’s last release was this year’s action thriller The Rhythm Section, while Kaufman made the Netflix original I’m Thinking of Ending Things and has written the script of Chaos Walking that will release next year.