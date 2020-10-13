STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sandra Bullock to star in 'The Lost City of D', Ryan Reynolds being eyed as male lead

The plot revolves around a romance author (Bullock), who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real.

Published: 13th October 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sandra Bullock

Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sandra Bullock will star in "The Lost City of D", a romantic action adventure set up at Paramount Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film may see Bullock reunite with Ryan Reynolds after the 2011 hit comedy "The Proposal".

The deal with Reynolds is yet to be sealed.

"The Lost City of D" is billed as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and romance.

The plot revolves around a romance author (Bullock), who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real.

She and the actor who portrays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for directing the 2015 indie project "Band of Robbers", will helm the project.

Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Gordon is producing via his banner Exhibit A with Bullock, who is producing via her banner, Fortis Films, and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandra Bullock The Lost City of D Ryan Reynolds
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp