'City On A Hill' actress Sarah Shahi to star in 'Black Adam'

Published: 15th October 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sarah Shahi

Iranian-American actor Sarah Shahi (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sarah Shahi, best known for TV series "City On A Hill", has joined Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam".

The movie, which will feature Johnson as the titular antihero, is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", which starred Zachary Levi.

According to Deadline, although plot details are being kept under wraps, Shahi is billed to play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq.

Noah Centineo is attached to play Atom Smasher, with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney's "Jungle Cruise", is on board to helm.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing with former wife Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

Shahi is currently filming the Netflx series "Sex/Life".

