Sarah Shahi joins the cast of Black Adam

By Express News Service

Rush Hour 3 actor Sarah Shahi is the latest name to be added to the cast list of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam movie.

Shahi will be playing the role of a university professor who will also lead the Kahndaq’s resistance force as a freedom fighter and it’s unsure if she would be playing a role from the comic book.

Despite being known famously as Shazam’s archnemesis, in the Johnson iteration, the character will be depicted as an anti-hero, with his story beginning thousands of years ago back in Kahndaq where he lived as a slave. The film will also follow the introduction of Justice Society of America to the DC Extended Universe.

The film will also star well-known superheroes like Doctor Fate and Cyclone and we already know that actors Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge are playing the roles of Atom-Smasher and Hawkman respectively. The entire casting is expected to be completed by this year and shooting is planned to commence from early 2021.