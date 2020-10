By Express News Service

Director Zack Snyder, is awaiting the release of his zombie heist film titled Army of the Dead on Netflix. Even before its release, Netflix had greenlit a prequel film.

Snyder recently revealed the cast of the film along with the news that it will be shot in Germany and Prague this week.

Releasing a photo, Synder confirmed that the prequel will star Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Schweighöfer, Guz Khan, and Ruby O’Fee.