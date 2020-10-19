Teen actor Xochitl Gomez joins 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness

By Express News Service

Teen actor Xochitl’Gomez has joined the cast of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2. The movie, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will feature Cumberbatch reprising his role of the titular superhero.

The sequel will be directed by Sam Raimi after Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first part, exited the project over creative differences.

The details of Gomez’s character has been kept under wraps. The actor is best known for starring in Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to reprise their characters from 2016’s Doctor Strange.

The film will also feature Elizabeth Olsen reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Its story would blend into the events of her upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be out on March 25, 2022. Besides his own solo project, Cumberbatch is also slated to make an appearance in Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man 3, which will hit the theatres on December 17, 2021 worldwide.