Black Panther sequel without Chadwick Boseman seems 'kinda strange': Letitia Wright

LOS ANGELES: Actress Letitia Wright, who impressed as Shuri in Black Panther, says the thought of working on a sequel to the superhero adventure without the late Chadwick Boseman seems strange.

Boseman shot to global superstardom playing Black Panther and his alter ego, T'Challa, in the 2018 film, while Wright's portrayal of T'Challa's sister Shuri was also widely acclaimed. The actress revealed that she feels it's too soon to talk about the future of the franchise, following Boseman's death in August due to colon cancer.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she told Porter magazine.

"The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it," she added.

Last month, sources at Disney revealed they are was still figuring out how to proceed with the hit Marvel franchise after losing Boseman.

"Black Panther 2" was expected to release in 2022, before Boseman died at age 43.

After his death, Wright had shared a letter for her on-screen brother. "God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will," it read.

Fellow "Black Panther" co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o had attended a private memorial for their friend and penned tribute letters.

