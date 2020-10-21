STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Avengers' stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo defend Chris Pratt

Over the weekend Chris Pratt was questioned over why he has not been more politically engaged about current events.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo (L) and Robert Downey Jr

Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo (L) and Robert Downey Jr (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr have defended co-star Chris Pratt, who was criticised by netizens for his alleged political beliefs.

Over the weekend Pratt was questioned over why he has not been more politically engaged about current events, reports dailymail.co.uk.

His critics called him "Hollywood's Worst Chris", with many commenting on his involvement in a conservative church and others assuming that he is a fan of US President Donald Trump.

Netizens also attacked Pratt over an Instagram post where he urged fans to vote for his film "Onward" to win a People's Choice Award.

Pratt's friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to his defense, asking people to focus on the upcoming presidential election.

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now," Ruffalo said.

Downey Jr expressed his opinion via Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Pratt smiling on set.

"What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt," Downey Jr said.

"A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback," he added.

The actor was referring to Pratt's marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger who has been a Republican Governor of California.

Pratt's wife joined the conversation by replying to an Instagram post about the controversy, which asked followers which Hollywood Chris "has to go?"

"Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let's try that," she said.

