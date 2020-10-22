Jamie Foxx to star in vampire comedy

By Express News Service

Jamie Foxx is all set to star and executive produce a new vampire comedy for Netflix titled Day Shift. The film will be directed by debutant JJ Perry, who is known as a longtime stunt coordinator of the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.

According to Variety, Day Shift, written by Tyler Tice. will follow Foxx as a blue-collar pool attendant in the San Fernando Valley who works hard every day to provide for his eight-year-old daughter. However, his pool job is merely a cover for his real moneymaking gig as a vampire hunter.

Foxx also has They Cloned Tyrone (co-starring John Boyega) and the father-daughter series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me coming up on Netflix. He was last seen in Netflix’s superhero film Project Power, which dropped on August 14.