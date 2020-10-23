STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix announces seven new Spanish originals

Odio, Netflix’s latest Spanish stand-up special, stars Dani Rovira, a recently recovered cancer survivor, inspires through his own stories.

By Express News Service

Post the success of Money Heist and Elite, Netflix has ordered seven new originals from Spain. Banking on the success of the aforementioned, the new originals are namely, Feria, 800 Metros, The Wanninkhof Case, El tiempo que te doy (The Time I Give You), Odio, The Beast, and Idolo.In the horror genre, Feria and The Beast are Netflix’s viable opportunities to cash in the success of The Platform— a low budget 2020 release that topped the charts.

Feria, created by Montero and Agustín Martínez, is an eight-episode, one-hour fantasy thriller set in an Andalusian village in the ‘90s, where two adolescent sisters discover that their parents are monsters.
800 Metros, written by Campos and Elías Léon is a three-part doc miniseries that will analyze the lives of three youths in northern Spain, who perpetrated the Jihadist terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in 2017.

The Wanninkhof Case will revisit the court case which followed the 1999 murder of teenager Rocío Wanninkhof in which, a 52-year-old María Dolores “Loli” Vázquez, estranged lover of Wanninkhof’s mother, was convicted of the murder despite an alarming lack of any evidence.El tiempo que te doy (The Time I Give You), co-created by Inés Pintor, Pablo Fernández and actor Nadia de Santiago, who also stars in the series alongside Goya-nominated actor Álvaro Cervantes.

Odio, Netflix’s latest Spanish stand-up special, stars Dani Rovira, a recently recovered cancer survivor, inspires through his own stories.Spanish first-time director Casademunt has teamed up with regular co-writers Fran Menchón and Martí Lucas on The Beast, which unspools inside a shack in the middle of nowhere, where a young family spy a chilling presence on the horizon that looms closer and closer each day.

Short format series Idolo, created by Daniel López Sánchez, Federico Maniá Sibona and Yago de Torres,  centers on a young fan who substitutes his idol, Spain’s biggest music phenomenon.Netflix also announced the cast for El Inocente, based on a Harlan Coben novel and written and directed by Oriol Paulo.Netflix also announced that Alex Pina’s Sky Rojo will be released soon. It follows three sex labor workers on the run from the boss of a human trafficking cartel.

