Suzi Quatro wants Scarlett Johansson to star in her biopic .

The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs "Can the can", "Devil gate drive", among others, is set to tell her life story through a feature length film.

Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran rock singer Suzi Quatro says she would like actor Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in her upcoming biopic.

The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs "Can the can", "Devil gate drive", Rolling stone, Mama's boy and Wiser than you among others, is set to tell her life story through a feature length film after success of 2019 documentary Suzi Q.

She said that singer-actor Miley Cyrus is also being considered for the role.

"It's the movie of my life, which is going ahead in response to the documentary doing so well. I'm very hands-on with the film - because I want the truth and nothing but the truth.

"A few names have been mentioned. Miley Cyrus has been mentioned more than once. She's terrific, because she's got the swagger. Everybody seems to like her. Billie Eilish has been mentioned too. I fancy Scarlett Johansson for it, myself.  can see that because there's an element of me in her, Quatro told Bass Player magazine.

In an interview with the US-based publication, the singer-bass guitarist said she was amazed by the interest audiences showed in her documentary.

"It's gone ballistic around the world. In America it was number two in the TV charts, with rave reviews. It really shows what kind of person I am, she added.

