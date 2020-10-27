STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson suffers face injury during workout

In the clip, a stream of blood is seen dropping down the 'Rampage' star's face next to one of his eyes.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson hurt his face in a recent workout, drawing blood while using heavy chains to stay in shape. The 48-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram on Monday (local time) to show off the injury.

According to Fox News, the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star said in the clip, "Alright, look. Sometimes, well oftentimes, things get intense here in the iron paradise, but we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen."

In the clip, a stream of blood is seen dropping down the 'Rampage' star's face next to one of his eyes. Johnson used a finger to wipe away some of the blood before briefly sticking the same finger in his mouth and licking it. He said after cleaning his finger, "That's good. That's real good. Back to work."

In the caption of the post, Johnson revealed how he hurt himself. He wrote, "Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches. Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce."

The star concluded by wishing a "productive week" upon his followers. "Keep it light and a lil' fun, but get after it like a MF," he said.

