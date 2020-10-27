STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix to produce five new original Japanese anime series

The streamer will be adding to a slate of 11 original anime projects that were already in the works, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 27th October 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix announced its plan to produce five new original anime series on Tuesday.

These five new anime projects will be titled as 'Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure', 'Thermae Romae Novae', 'High-Rise Invasion', 'Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan' and 'The Way of the Househusband'.

The new projects were teased during a live-streamed fan event called the Netflix Anime Festival 2020. According to Netflix, Japanese anime has become one of the company's most bankable content categories and the company explained the same during the announcement.

Further, Netflix said over the past year more than 100 million households around the world chose to watch at least one anime title on the service, representing growth of 50 percent year-over-year. Anime titles also appeared in Netflix's top 10 list in nearly 100 countries in 2020 so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime -- a category conventionally seen as niche," said Taiki Sakurai, Netflix's chief producer of anime. "We are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world."

