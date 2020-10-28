STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion join romantic drama 'Text for You'

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number.

Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

For (L to R) Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion (Photo | Instagram, AFP. AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sam Heughan are all set to join the cast of Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You.'

According to Variety, the film is an English remake of the German-language film 'SMS Fur Dich,' based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number.

As the story proceeds, it turns out that the phone number had been reassigned to a man suffering from a similar heartbreak. The movie then proceeds with this new story.

The film is being directed by Jim Strouse who has also written the script, which Lauryn Kahnis will be re-writing.

'Text For You,' is being bankrolled by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

