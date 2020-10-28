STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uzo Aduba to star in season four revival of  'In Treatment'

The new chapter will see Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg and Hagai Levi return as executive producers.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba (Photo | AFP0

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is set to star in the fourth season of the HBO series "In Treatment" as the network officially announced the revival of the therapy drama.

The news comes about three months after it was reported that the premium cable outlet is exploring a reboot of the show, based on Israeli series "BeTipul" and starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr Paul Weston.

Aduba, known for her Emmy winning turns in the series "Orange Is the New Black" and "Mrs America", will star as Dr Brooke Lawrence, the therapist at the centre of the season.

According to Variety, the reimagined fourth season will bring a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Lawrence while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.

The new chapter will see Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg and Hagai Levi return as executive producers. Noa Tishby will also reprise his role as co-exec producer alongside franchise newcomer Joanne Toll.

Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein will also join the series as exec producers for season four.

Schuur and Allen (Empire) will serve as co-showrunners on the series.

The original show, also starring Dianne Wiest, revolved around Paul meeting several patients.

Irrfan, Michelle Forbes, Blair Underwood, Melissa George, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Charles, Hope Davis, Alison Pill, Embeth Davidtz, Sherri Saum, Russell Hornsby, Aaron Shaw, John Mahoney, Debra Winger, Amy Ryan, Dane DeHaan and Alex Wolff played patients over the course of the series which ran for three seasons from 2008-10.

With makers eyeing a 2021 debut, production is scheduled to begin later this year.

