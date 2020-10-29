STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bebe Rexha to debut as actor with STXfilms' 'Queenpins' .

Rexha, known for hit songs such as "Meant to Be", "I'm a Mess" and "Me, Myself & I", will essay the role of a computer hacker named Tempe Tina.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Bebe Rexha (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American singer Bebe Rexha will be making her feature film acting debut with upcoming comedy "Queenpins", starring Kristen Bell in the lead.

The STXfilms project, which will be directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly from their own script, is inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history, reported Variety.

The story is about a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society.

She decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club.

Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

Rexha, known for hit songs such as "Meant to Be", "I'm a Mess" and "Me, Myself & I", will essay the role of a computer hacker named Tempe Tina.

"This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut.

She's an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam.

"We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

"Queenpins" will also feature actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser.

STX Films will distribute "Queenpins" in US, UK and Ireland.

AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films will produce the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bebe Rexha queenpins
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp