'Insidious 5' in works, Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut

Wilson, who has played the lead role of the haunted Josh Lambert in the last four movies in the supernatural horror movies series, will also star in the upcoming installment.

Published: 30th October 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Insidious: The Last Key'. (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A fifth movie in the "Insidious" franchise is being developed by Blumhouse Productions with star of the series, Patrick Wilson, making his directorial debut with the film.

According to Deadline, Scott Teems has written the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell.

The story picks up a decade after the events of 2018's 'Insidious: The Last Key' and sees Lambert's son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next 'Insidious' installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,' Wilson said in a statement.

The 47-year-old actor, who became a global start following the success of the franchise, said coming on board as the director on the new film is a "full circle" moment for him.

"Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further, we go."

"Insidious" franchise is co-created by Whannell and James Wan.

The duo will also serve as producers on the upcoming film along with Jason Blum. The first film in the series, "Insidious", released in 2010 followed by 2013 sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2". Both the films centred on a young couple whose son becomes possessed by entities from another dimension.

The 'Chapter 3', which came out in 2015, takes place before the events of the original series.'Insidious: The Last Key' is a follow-up to the prequel.

