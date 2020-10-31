Arrowverse: CW announces premiere dates of four shows

By Express News Service

CW has announced the premiere dates of four of its Arrowverse shows. Since 2012’s Arrow, CW’s DC universe has grown exponentially, with numerous spin-offs and crossovers.

Though CW ended Arrow’s run earlier this year, the superhero franchise still has six different shows—all six of which suffered a setback due to the pandemic.

Shows like The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman were forced to complete their seasons early, and the start of production for the new seasons was postponed.

As a pleasant surprise, CW has announced the premiere dates of four of its shows— Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Superman & Lois—all set for January and February premieres.

Deadline reported that, while Batwoman season 2 will premiere on January 17, Black Lightning season 4 will arrive a little under a month later February 8.

The Flash season 7 is all set to premiere on February 23, and Superman & Lois will make its series debut right after the former.