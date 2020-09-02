STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chadwick Boseman's high school to award scholarship in his honour

Chadwick's former H.S. basketball coach, Wayne Jones, is pushing for the school to retire the number he used to wear -- 32 -- in his memory.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: As tributes to Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman keep pouring in, the latest honour for the late 'Black Panther' star is all about education.

According to TMZ, Walter Mayfield, the principal at T L Hanna High School in South Carolina where the actor attended school told the outlet that they're forming the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship for a yearly honour to a deserving student.

Mayfield said the goal is to create a sustainable scholarship for years to come, and the school is aiming to raise USD100,000 toward that end. The principal also said that a bunch of people have already reached out for contributing to Chadwick's honour. People have come forward to contribute without even publicising the idea yet. It means that the school authorities are off to a good start.

TMZ has been told the school is trying to work with Boseman's family on the plan, and Mayfield feels it's essential that they should be involved to help formulate criteria for the award.

Chadwick's former H.S. basketball coach, Wayne Jones, is pushing for the school to retire the number he used to wear -- 32 -- in his memory.

Jones told TMZ that the cinematic superhero was an all-around solid player on the court who played four years on the varsity squad, and could do a little bit of everything. The High School T L Hanna has never retired a number before, but Principal Mayfield said that this is the time to consider it.

If the Boseman scholarship gets into place, it will be the second one in honour of a T L Hanna legend after Native American activist -- James "Radio" Kennedy. His scholarship goes to a student pursuing a career in special education.

The outlet reported earlier that Chadwick's South Carolina hometown is also set to honour him soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman death Chadwick Boseman high school Chadwick Boseman scholarship
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp