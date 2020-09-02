Matthew McConaughey to lead podcast series 'Hank the Cowdog'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with his "Mud" director Jeff Nichols for podcast series "Hank the Cowdog".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be lending his voice to the titular character dog and also serve as an executive producer.

The project, which is based on John R Erickson's children's book series of the same name, hails from Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions, and QCODE.

Nichols has written, directed and executive produced the podcast.

The voice cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and Erickson.

The story is about Hank, the self-declared 'Head of Ranch Security', who finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home.

Hank is joined on these adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, including Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt voiced by Jesse Plemons.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions and Rob Herting of QCODE are also serving as executive producers.