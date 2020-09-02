STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Matthew McConaughey to lead podcast series 'Hank the Cowdog'

The voice cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and Erickson.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew_McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with his "Mud" director Jeff Nichols for podcast series "Hank the Cowdog".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be lending his voice to the titular character dog and also serve as an executive producer.

The project, which is based on John R Erickson's children's book series of the same name, hails from Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions, and QCODE.

Nichols has written, directed and executive produced the podcast.

The voice cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and Erickson.

The story is about Hank, the self-declared 'Head of Ranch Security', who finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home.

Hank is joined on these adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, including Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt voiced by Jesse Plemons.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions and Rob Herting of QCODE are also serving as executive producers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Matthew McConaughey Hank the Cowdog
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp