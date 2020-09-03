STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Star Trek: Discovery' to introduce first-ever non-binary, transgender characters

Barrio will play Adira, a non-binary character who bonds with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), the first same-sex couple in "Star Trek" TV series history.

Published: 03rd September 2020

Ian Alexander and Blu del Barrio

Ian Alexander and Blu del Barrio (Photo | CBS All Access)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The upcoming third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will feature the first non-binary and transgender characters in the long-running franchise.

The show has cast actor Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander in supporting roles, reported Deadline.

Barrio will play Adira, a non-binary character who bonds with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), the first same-sex couple in "Star Trek" TV series history.

Alexander, who previously starred in Netflix series "The OA", will portray transgender character Gray, empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn.

"'Star Trek' has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach," co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise said.

"Star Trek: Discovery", created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, started in 2017 on streamer CBS All Access.

The show's third season, which will have 13 episodes, is expected to debut in October this year.

  • Voice of the Fleurieu
    First my backside, when will they start to put in the effort!!? This new character "Adira" is not the first non-binary character. The Enterprise introduced the non-binary species J'naii, in the episode "The Outcast" TNG. They really need to stop saying "The first" without doing the research!
    16 hours ago reply
