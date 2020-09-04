STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New edit of 'The Godfather Part III' to release in theatres in December 2020

'The Godfather Part III' was released after 16 years of 'The Godfather Part II' and it revolved around the efforts by Al Pacino's Michael Corleone to pull his family out of the crime business.

The Godfather Part III' by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather Part III' by Francis Ford Coppola (YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Paramount Pictures is all set to release a new edit and restoration of 'The Godfather Part III' by Francis Ford Coppola in the movie theatres.

According to Variety, the new edit with a different ending, will be released in film theatres in December which will be followed by a digital and DVD debut.

The film which came in 1990 has been re-titled 'Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone,' reported Variety.

The new cut achieves the original vision of Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo for the film, said Paramount on Thursday.

"Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine, but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision," Variety quoted Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives as saying.

The film had received seven Oscar nominations.

