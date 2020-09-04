Rambo: Last Blood to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada 

By Express News Service

Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rambo: Last Blood will be premiered online in India in six languages by Lionsgate Play. The film is available in English along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Directed by Adrian Grünberg, Last Blood is the fifth installment in the Rambo franchise. In the film, John Rambo (Stallone) travels to Mexico to save his adopted daughter, who has been kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. The action thriller also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza and many others.

Lionsgate Play has dubbed the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri for regional Rambo fans. You can catch it on partner platforms of Lionsgate Play – JioFiber, Vodafone Play, Airtel Xstream and Idea Movies&TV from September 4.