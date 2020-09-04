WATCH | James Bond looks like he is ready to 'kill millions' in this new 'No Time to Die' trailer

By Online Desk

Action packed, fast paced, with traces of the usual Bond humor, is what the new trailer of the 25th film in James Bond franchise is offering.

'No Time to Die', which saw it's release date delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, brings back Daniel Craig as James Bond, alongside an equally promising star cast which includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz.

In this close to 2 minute 30 second trailer, we see 'retirement' is a distant dream for James Bond, who is vacationing in Jamaica. But what does James do when an old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter

(Jeffrey Wright), arrives asking for help?

After a series of action sequences, we get a glimpse of the new 007 (actor Lashana Lynch), who now has the license to kill, joining James Bond (Daniel Craig) in yet another mission to help MI-6.

With the help of 'Q' (actor Ben Whishaw), Bond 'equips' himself for what seems like a journey of revenge, deaths, revelation of secrets and a possible heartbreak.

'No Time to Die', is set to release in theaters in November 2020 and will also be the last time we see actor Daniel Criag reprising the role of Bond. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

WATCH TRAILER HERE: