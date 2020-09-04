STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | James Bond looks like he is ready to 'kill millions' in this new 'No Time to Die' trailer

What does a retired James Bond do when his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, arrives asking for help?

Published: 04th September 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from the upcoming film 'No Time to Die'.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from the upcoming film 'No Time to Die'. (YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Action packed, fast paced, with traces of the usual Bond humor, is what the new trailer of the 25th film in James Bond franchise is offering.

'No Time to Die', which saw it's release date delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, brings back Daniel Craig as James Bond, alongside an equally promising star cast which includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Christoph Waltz. 

In this close to 2 minute 30 second trailer, we see 'retirement' is a distant dream for James Bond, who is vacationing in Jamaica. But what does James do when an old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter   
(Jeffrey Wright), arrives asking for help?

After a series of action sequences, we get a glimpse of the new 007 (actor Lashana Lynch), who now has the license to kill, joining James Bond (Daniel Craig) in yet another mission to help MI-6.

With the help of 'Q' (actor Ben Whishaw), Bond 'equips' himself for what seems like a journey of revenge, deaths, revelation of secrets and a possible heartbreak.

'No Time to Die', is set to release in theaters in November 2020 and will also be the last time we see actor Daniel Criag reprising the role of Bond. The worldwide release dates will follow after UK and USA releases.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hollywood No Time To Die Daniel Craig New James Bond Film
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp