MUBI India buys global rights of 'Knock Knock Knock'

MUMBAI: Streaming platform MUBI India on Thursday announced that it has acquired the global rights of director Sudhanshu Saria's next "Knock Knock Knock".

Saria is best known for his 2015 same-sex romance feature "Loev", starring Dhruv Ganesh and Shiv Panditt.

"Knock Knock Knock" is a psychological thriller, set in Darjeeling and explores the lonely life of a man, who forms an unlikely friendship that may or may not be real.

The 40-minute-long movie features Santilal Mukherjee and Phuden Sherpa.

It had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival. The film was also showcased at Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Saria had recently won the award for best screenplay for the movie during the 20th New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), which was organised virtually this year.

Svetlana Naudiyal, Director of Content at MUBI India, said the streaming service, which caters to a very niche audience, aims to showcase diverse content from Indian cinema on its platform.

"We are consistently striving to spotlight Indian talent and the amazing diversity of Indian cinema, be it in language, style, or even format.

In keeping with our vision, we are excited to present this unique psychological drama to our audience and be working with Sudhanshu Saria," Naudiyal said in a statement to PTI.

Saria said he is grateful to be living in times when there are distribution avenues available for filmmakers to narrate their stories in its truest form.

"The love and adulation the film has received has surpassed my greatest expectations.

I'm glad to live in these times when distribution avenues and platforms exist to allow filmmakers to tell whatever story they want, regardless of language, subject matter or duration.

"I'm grateful to MUBI for including our film among a handful of titles from accomplished auteurs I'd happily watch on an infinite loop," he said.