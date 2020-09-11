STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kate Winslet has 'regrets' over working with directors Woody Allen, Roman Polanski

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Polanski’s film Carnage in 2011, and in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Man.

Published: 11th September 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kate Winslet . (Photo | AFP)

Actress Kate Winslet . (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Kate Winslet recently opened up about her time in front of the camera, including her collaborations with directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski -- both of whom have been scarred by accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to Fox News, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the 44-year-old Oscar winner star pointed out, "It's like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's f**king disgraceful."

The following topic, of working with the two directors arose when Winslet said she hoped to do her "best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women."

The 'Titanic' actor added that now, she must "take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both."

Winslet said, "I can't turn back the clock. I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?"

In 2011, she appeared in Polanski's 'Carnage' and in Allen's 'Wonder Wheel,' which debuted in 2017.

Allen has been the subject of public scrutiny since beginning a relationship with actor Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former partner Mia Farrow.

As per People magazine, he was also accused of sexual abuse against his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1993. Dylan addressed the allegations for the first time in a 2014 letter published in the New York Times that she was 'sexually assaulted' by the director. Allen has denied her allegations.

She said, "But at the same time, I didn't know Woody and I don't know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that's the truth."

According to Fox News, in 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The charges indicated on him included rape by use of drugs, sodomy and perversion. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse.

Four other women have accused Polanski of sexually assaulting them as minors since 2010. He has denied all charges.

TAGS
Kate Winslet Titanic Hollywood Woody Allen Roman Polanski
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp