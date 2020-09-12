STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not saying goodbye to Thor with 'Love and Thunder', says Chris Hemsworth

"Thor: Love and Thunder" also marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth as Marvel superhero Thor.

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he has no plans to quit playing Marvel superhero Thor any time soon.

In an interview with Elle Man magazine, the Australian actor said he hopes to continue essaying the part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even after the upcoming fourth movie in the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

"He is only 1,500 years old! ('Thor: Love and Thunder') is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so," Hemsworth said.

The 37-year-old actor, who will reprise his role of the Asgardian God in the Taika Waititi-directed movie, teased that there will be "a lot of love" in the film.

''After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning (laughs).

"I'm glad that after everything that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame', I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor," he said.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" also marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.

