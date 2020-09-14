Aaron Sorkin’s Trial of The Chicago 7  trailer out; release in Oct

By Express News Service

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of The Chicago 7 is all set for release on Netflix on October 16. And now, the trailer of the legal drama has been unveiled and has received a huge thumbs up online.Based on the real story of Chicago Seven, an anti-Vietnam war group consisting of seven members, the film was written by Sorkin way back in 2007. The Chicago Seven was accused of conspiracy in 1969 and inciting riots by the federal government back then.

The film’s cast features many talented actors including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

Aaron Sorkin is an Academy-Award winning screenwriter known for his films The Social Network, Steve Jobs, and Charlie Wilson’s War. He has also created popular series like The Newsroom and The West Wing.

