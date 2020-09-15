STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

30 years of 'Mr. Bean': Childish, anarchic behaviour will always be funny, says Rowan Atkinson

Talking about his fondest memories from filming 'Mr. Bean', Atkinson said that he found filming the show 'stressful.'

Published: 15th September 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rowan Atkinson (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Rowan Atkinson (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The popular Rowan Atkinson-starrer series, Mr. Bean, has completed a 30-year run. The English comedian star said he always believed that the show had a very good chance of being successful and long-running, partly because the character is essentially a child in a mans body.

"I always believed that 'Mr. Bean' had a very good chance of being successful and having longevity, partly because the comedy is mainly visual and partly because Mr. Bean is essentially a child in a man's body. Across all races and cultures, the behaviour of children tends to be the same and so is easily identified and laughed at," Atkinson said.

What makes "Mr Bean" relevant today, 30 years on? "His childish, anarchic behaviour will always be funny," Atkinson replied.

ALSO READ | INTERVIEW: 'It’s an analogue vs digital world', says Rowan Atkinson

Talking about his fondest memories from filming "Mr. Bean", Atkinson said that he found filming the show "stressful."

"I'm sorry to say that I find all filming stressful but 'Mr. Bean' especially so, because of the burden of responsibility I feel to make it funny. Of course, you have support from other excellent actors but whether the jokes work or not tends to be down to me. And that's stressful," the 65-year-old actor reasoned.

He added: "However, I enjoy it when it's over! I enjoy whatever success we have. If an audience finds it funny, then it's been worth it."

Were there any moments when Atkinson wanted Mr. Bean to speak? "Often, which is why he speaks a lot in the first Mr. Bean movie ('Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie', released in 1997). We felt that he had to talk more, so that we could tell the story. He talks more in the latest cartoon episodes. I find the way he talks funny," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rowan Atkinson Mr Bean
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp