Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' fundraiser

Brad and Jennifer made headlines earlier this year with their backstage reunion at the SAG award ceremony. 

Published: 18th September 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actors and exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite backstage at SAG awards.

Actors and exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite backstage at SAG awards. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actors and former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday night (local time) reunited on-screen after years for a fundraising table based on the 1982 cult teen comedy 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High.'

According to Variety, the former lovebirds were joined by other celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and, Ray Liotta.

The one-hour-long fundraiser event streamed on the Facebook page for Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and LiveXLive as well as the criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance.

The show was hosted by Dane Cook, while Freeman did the narration part of the unrehearsed read.

A majority of the attention of the star-studded event went on to Pitt and Aniston who were seen together on a screen after 15 years of their divorce. The two were seen reading out a raunchy scene from the teen drama.

While Pitt voiced Brad Hamilton, which was originally played by Judge Reinhold in the film, Aniston played the character of Linda Barrett.

The show was originally scheduled to stream a month ago but was delayed due to "technical difficulties."

Brad and Jennifer made headlines earlier this year with their backstage reunion at the SAG award ceremony. 

