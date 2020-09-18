STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Fuller House' star Mckenna Grace joins Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 as shooting resumes

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the show is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Mckenna Grace (Photo | Mckenna Grace, Instagram)

Actress Mckenna Grace (Photo | Mckenna Grace, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Mckenna Grace has boarded the upcoming fourth season of Hulu's critically-acclaimed series 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the show is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery.

According to Deadline, the show resumed production in Toronto earlier this month.

ALSO READ | Here's why the third season of Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' is on everyone's mind

Grace will play the role of Mrs. Keyes, an intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander.

Her character is described as that of a "rebellious" woman, who is "calm and pious" from outside, but aggressive inside.

The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

It features Elizabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

'The Handmaid's Tale' season four started shooting weeks before the coronavirus outbreak led to worldwide production shutdown in mid-March.

The series, created by Bruce Miller, has emerged as a big Emmy winner since its debut in 2017.

This year the show has earned 10 Emmy nominations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mckenna Grace The Handmaids Tale The Handmaids tale season 4 Fuller House
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp