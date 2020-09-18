Selena Gomez to return as Mavis in 'Hotel Transylvania 4', will serve as executive producer

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Selena Gomez is set to reprise her role of Mavis in the fourth installment of the animated franchise 'Hotel Transylvania'.

According to Variety, the former Disney star is also attached as an executive producer on the project.

Actor-comedian Adam Sandler voices Mavis' father, Dracula, the proprietor of a spooky hotel that serves as a haven for monsters who cannot live among humans.

'Hotel Transylvania 4' will be directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon.

Series creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three films, is on board as screenwriter and executive producer.

Kluska has previously worked as a story artist on 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' and 'Hotel Transylvania 2', while Drymon has served as creative director on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.