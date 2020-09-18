STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'She-Hulk' casts 'Orphan Black' stars Tatiana Maslany in title role

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics.

Published: 18th September 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

'Orphan Black' stars Tatiana Maslany and 'She-Hulk'

'Orphan Black' stars Tatiana Maslany and 'She-Hulk' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany is in talks to play the lead role in Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk series for streaming platform Disney Plus.

The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning "Pickle Rick" episode of animated series "Rick and Morty".

According to Deadline, Kat Coiro has also been roped in to direct multiple episodes of the series.

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics. Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk).

She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she 'Hulked' out.

The character first appeared in comics as a member of the 'Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

