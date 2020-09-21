STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

72nd Emmy Awards: Zendaya makes history as youngest drama-actress winner

The actor, who played the role of a high-schooler struggling with substance abuse thanked the team of the show, including creator Sam Levinson for believing in her.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

'Euphoria' actress Zendaya

'Euphoria' actress Zendaya (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Zendaya created history at the 72nd Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama trophy for her performance in HBO series Euphoria. The 24-year-old actor’s win over seasoned performers Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), was one of the biggest surprises of the ceremony.

​Euphoria featured Zendaya as high-schooler Rue Bennett struggling with substance abuse.’I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry. Thank you to my family and my team. I’m grateful to have you here,” Zendaya said while accepting her maiden Emmy award from home. The actor thanked the team of the show, including creator Sam Levinson for believing in her.

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. And to (creator) Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much. I’m so grateful for (my character) Rue. I’m so grateful that you trust me with your story. And I hope I can continue to do you proud,” she added.

More from Entertainment English
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zendaya Euphoria 72nd Emmy Awards Emmy Awards HBO
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp