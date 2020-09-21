STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emmy Awards 2020: With seven big wins, Schitt's Creek bags all major comedy sections

The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

Published: 21st September 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Cast members of 'Schitt's Creek' arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles

Cast members of 'Schitt's Creek' arrive for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Popular sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

"Schitt's Creek" was nominated for 15 Emmys this year and the ceremony opened with seven straight wins for the show, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel and Annie Murphy.

Daniel and Eugene also took home statues in the writing and directing categories, making it the first series to win all the top prizes in the section. "Our show at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," said Daniel while accepting the outstanding comedy series trophy.

He also urged people to register to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election. "Go out and vote because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there," the actor-writer said as he apologised for "making it political".

"Schitt's Creek" was nominated alongside "Insecure", 'Dead to Me", "The Good Place", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", and "What We Do in the Shadows". The series finished its six-season run earlier this year.

More from Entertainment English
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmy 2020 Schitts Creek 72nd Emmy Awards Daniel Levy Rose family Catherine O Hara Annie Murphy
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp