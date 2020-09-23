STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cinematographer Michael Chapman passes away

Michael Chapman, American cinematographer widely celebrated for his work with Martin Scorsese, passed away on Sunday due to heart failure.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Michael Chapman, American cinematographer widely celebrated for his work with Martin Scorsese, passed away on Sunday due to heart failure. He was 84. The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, screenwriter, and filmmaker Amy Holden Jones on Twitter.

Michael Chapman’s formidable body of work included Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, The Last Waltz, and Raging Bull. 

Chapman was nominated for an Academy Award in Cinematography for his work in Scorsese’s black-and-white violent sports drama Raging Bull, a biopic of Jake LaMotta starring Robert De Niro.Andrew Davis’ classic 1993 thriller The Fugitive earned Chapman a second Oscar nomination. Chapman also turned director with the films All the Right Moves and The Clan of The Cave Bear. The latter was a sports drama starring Tom Cruise.

Under the mentorship of cinematographer Gordon Willis, Chapman worked as a camera operator in his early years on iconic films including The Godfather, The Landlord and Jaws. He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Camerimage film festival. Chapman’s last cinematography work was in Gabor Csupo’s 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Chapman
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp